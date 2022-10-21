CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $54.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

CMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.09.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. 12,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 604,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 316,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

