Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coffee

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.