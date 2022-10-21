Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.