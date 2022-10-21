CoinField Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.29 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One CoinField Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $72.29 million and $150.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,248.53 or 0.27658007 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010802 BTC.

About CoinField Coin

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

