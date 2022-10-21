Comerica Bank Acquires 6,261 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

American International Group Stock Performance

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.