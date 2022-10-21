Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paychex Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
