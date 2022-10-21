Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $139.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

