Comerica Bank Has $68.45 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,556 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $68,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

