Comerica Bank Has $68.45 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,556 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $68,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after buying an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

