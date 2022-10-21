Comerica Bank Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $110.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.