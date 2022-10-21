Comerica Bank Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Ally Financial worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

ALLY opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

