Comerica Bank Has $9.32 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,918 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

EOG opened at $131.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.84. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.