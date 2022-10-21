Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Synaptics worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.94 and a 200 day moving average of $130.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

