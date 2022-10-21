Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.17% of Lumentum worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LITE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

