Comerica Bank Purchases 41,804 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,804 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.36% of Neogen worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,806 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after purchasing an additional 580,088 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,933,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,556.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,668. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.77. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

