Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 494.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 259,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 215,635 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $3,507,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.52.

FIS stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.37 and a twelve month high of $126.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

