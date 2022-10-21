Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,247 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Independence Realty Trust worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on IRT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

