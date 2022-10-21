Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Comerica Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comerica has a 52-week low of $64.42 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Comerica

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Comerica by 28.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Comerica by 49.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

