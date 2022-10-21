Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 52-week low of $64.42 and a 52-week high of $102.09.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 36.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have commented on CMA shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

