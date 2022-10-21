Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE:CMA opened at $64.76 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $64.42 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

