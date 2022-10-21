Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Stephens

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

Comerica Price Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $64.76 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $64.42 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

