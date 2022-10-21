Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $84.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 12 month low of $64.42 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

