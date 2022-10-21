Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Trading Down 3.9%

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 2,788 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 1,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Community Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

