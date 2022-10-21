Comparing Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) and Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Integrity Applications and Pulmonx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Integrity Applications alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A Pulmonx 0 4 2 0 2.33

Pulmonx has a consensus target price of $24.14, indicating a potential upside of 70.14%. Given Pulmonx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

94.2% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, meaning that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulmonx has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integrity Applications and Pulmonx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A Pulmonx -103.77% -28.60% -23.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrity Applications and Pulmonx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pulmonx $48.42 million 10.92 -$48.66 million ($1.46) -9.72

Integrity Applications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pulmonx.

Summary

Pulmonx beats Integrity Applications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrity Applications

(Get Rating)

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

About Pulmonx

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrity Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrity Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.