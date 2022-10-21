Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 376,697 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.94.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.