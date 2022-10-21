Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 5.7%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 50,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,676,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 150,800 shares of company stock worth $2,719,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,318,000 after buying an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,071,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 888,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 858,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.