Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.35% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

