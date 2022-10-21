Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 681 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after buying an additional 662,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,697,000 after buying an additional 580,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,836,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,095,000 after buying an additional 365,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

NYSE CCI opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

