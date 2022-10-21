Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 804 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $204.87 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

