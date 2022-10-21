Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,160 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 193,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 6.5% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $1,546,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 21.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.44.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $365.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

