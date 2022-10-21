Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $21.10 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,406 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after acquiring an additional 184,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,661,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

EL opened at $200.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.55. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.73 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

