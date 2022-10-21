Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,059 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Align Technology worth $24,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 27.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.33.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $198.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.78 and a 1-year high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

