Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $10.88 Million in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

Allstate Trading Down 12.9 %

Shares of ALL opened at $117.71 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.