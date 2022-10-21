Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.38% of Inari Medical worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after buying an additional 416,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after acquiring an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Inari Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,943,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 54.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,075,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,197,000 after acquiring an additional 380,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $617,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,387.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,076,265.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,942 shares of company stock worth $13,059,078. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

