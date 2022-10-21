Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 861 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in HEICO were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $148.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $165.61.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

