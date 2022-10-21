ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 100.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 79.9% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 315,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.98. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

