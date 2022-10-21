CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after purchasing an additional 562,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 42.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 75.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 321,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 138,413 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth $3,272,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,829,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on CONSOL Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $469,210.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,117.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $469,210.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,117.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 14,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $962,716.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,714.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,258. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $544.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.40 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Featured Stories

