Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $222.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.