Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.89. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.