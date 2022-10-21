Contrasting SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Synchrony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 4.66 -$483.94 million ($0.46) -10.89 Synchrony Financial $15.75 billion 0.97 $4.22 billion $6.85 4.61

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -27.19% -7.30% -3.29% Synchrony Financial 22.76% 27.06% 3.68%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SoFi Technologies and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 10 0 2.67 Synchrony Financial 1 3 7 0 2.55

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $13.36, indicating a potential upside of 166.61%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $39.93, indicating a potential upside of 26.52%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries; and point-of-sale consumer financing for audiology products and dental services. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. Synchrony Financial was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

