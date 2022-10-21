Contrasting The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) and National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC)

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) and National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

The Ensign Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. National HealthCare pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. The Ensign Group pays out 6.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National HealthCare pays out 114.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Ensign Group has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and National HealthCare has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. National HealthCare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Ensign Group and National HealthCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group $2.63 billion 1.80 $194.65 million $3.59 23.82 National HealthCare $1.07 billion 0.84 $138.59 million $2.00 29.30

Volatility & Risk

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than National HealthCare. The Ensign Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National HealthCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

The Ensign Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National HealthCare has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Ensign Group and National HealthCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 National HealthCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Ensign Group currently has a consensus price target of $98.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given The Ensign Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Ensign Group is more favorable than National HealthCare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of The Ensign Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of National HealthCare shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of The Ensign Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of National HealthCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Ensign Group and National HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group 7.27% 19.51% 6.91% National HealthCare 2.79% 5.52% 3.62%

Summary

The Ensign Group beats National HealthCare on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional programs, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services. In addition, the company offers senior living, as well as mobile diagnostics services; leases real estate properties; and provides other ancillary services consisting of digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiogram, laboratory, sub-acute, and patient transportation services to people in their homes or at long-term care facilities. As of April 4, 2022, it operated 252 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities. The company's medical specialty units comprise memory care units and sub-cute nursing units that provide specialized care and programs for persons with Alzheimer's or related disorders; and assisted living centers offer personal care services and assistance with general activities of daily living, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, and medication management. It also offers behavioral health services to both adults and geriatric patients with psychiatric, emotional, and addictive disorders. In addition, it provides health care programs that offer skilled services, such as infusion, wound care and physical, occupational, and speech therapies; hospice care services; operates pharmacies; offers management, accounting, financial, and insurance services; and leases its properties to third party operators. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,473 beds, 24 assisted living facilities, five independent living facilities, one behavioral health hospital, 34 homecare agencies, and 28 hospice agencies. National HealthCare Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

