Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.05

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.09, with a volume of 75697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPLF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$353.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.28.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

Further Reading

