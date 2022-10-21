Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $835,991.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core & Main Trading Down 4.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 574,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 126,842 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $21.08 on Friday. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

