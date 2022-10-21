Cornerstone Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 28,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 7,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $447.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.49. The firm has a market cap of $118.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

