Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.74. 15,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,512. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.74 and a 200 day moving average of $233.66.

