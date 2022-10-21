Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,646.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after buying an additional 399,721 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,759.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 354,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 335,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.15. 539,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,946,100. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

