Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 154,830 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,830 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 13.6% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned about 0.54% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $59,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,539,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,126 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $51.77. 5,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,721. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23.

