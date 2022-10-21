Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

MMM traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,966. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.14. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

