Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 2,624 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,540. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

