Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 6,064 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.09. The company had a trading volume of 164,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,369,510. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

